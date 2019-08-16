news, story, article

By Grace Princess Tarwo, GNA



Accra, Aug 16, GNA - As part of activities marking the ‘Year of Return’, the Miss Heritage Global pageant grand finale slated for August 17, 2019 would be held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

It is an international beauty pageant that brings together Cultural ambassadors from various countries around the world to promote the conservation of global heritage as well as creating an environment of culture sharing to encourage tolerance for one another as more communities become culturally diverse.

Ghana is privileged to host this Year's Event under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, and through the Pageant, the country would exhibit its tourist sites and further boost the tourism and hospitality industry.

The contestants are from 50 different countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Some participating countries include; Equador, The Gambia, Poland, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Gabon, Central Africa Republic, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Africa, Togo and host Ghana among others.

Mr Ronald Tisauke, Founder of Miss Heritage Global said, ‘the Pageant was founded in Africa for only Africans, but for Africa to embrace the world and the World to embrace Africa’ others were roped into it, adding that the competition was about knowing one’s country’s heritage and embracing its identity.

He said, the ultimate winner would walk away with USD 10,000 and USD 5,000 for the first runner-up, USD 3,000 for the second runner-up and USD 1,000 for the other participating contestants.

He said other prizes would include; attending some international fora and ambassadorial visits to some participating countries and the next host country Vietnam.

Mr Tisauke commended the President for declaring 2019 as the ‘Year of Return’ saying that it was time the world visited Ghana to explore its beauty through businesses and tourism.

The contestants took part in various activities like, art and craft and cooking competition of which winners would be announced at the finals as well as tour different tourist sites in the Central and Ashanti Regions.

The Ghana representative Miss Eugenia Abotsi and other contestants in an interview expressed joy representing their countries and hoped to learn different cultures from each other and publicize their countries to the rest of the world.

GNA