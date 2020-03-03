news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 2, GNA - Sensational Ghanaian songstress Mishasha formerly known as Mish-J has dropped her maiden single of the year titled ''Pretty and Dangerous''.

Known in real life as Mishasha Jacobs, the "Pretty and Dangerous" song was produced by astute record producer John Kwesi Dosunmu-Mensah better known as M.O.G Beatz.

The single comes with video directed by renowned visualist Yaw Skyface which demonstrates how "Pretty and Dangerous" Mishasha can be with her sizzling and dazzling dance moves.

The video is of high value considering its intriguing cinematography and would certainly be contender for the video of the year.

The new single is readily available across various music digital platforms (http://smarturl.it/uip9cw) and music lovers can go out there and enjoy the best from the indefatigable music diva.

Mishasha, a philanthropist who heads the Spotlight Foundation, last year debuted her powerful six-track Extended Play (EP) titled ''Free'' which made waves in the country and beyond.

Enjoy the video of her new song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4inLGCVH0rg

GNA