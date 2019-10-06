news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Nov. 6, GNA - The heavy rains at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale last Saturday evening couldn't stop the pride of the Northern music, Fancy Gadam from thrilling fans at the debut of his 'Dream' album.

Attended by more than 20,000 fans, the 'Dream' album launch and concert witnessed a memorable performance from Fancy Gadam who outdoored his fifth studio album on the night as well as some fascinating performances by Kofi Mole, Rudebwoy, Fadilan, among many others.

“Words cannot describe my feeling last Saturday especially with the heavy downpour, my fans showed me love and loyalty and I really appreciate everyone who came to the concert to support the

Gadam nation,'' the multiple award winning artiste told Ghana News Agency in an interview.

The album, which is readily available across various digital music platforms consists of 13 tracks featuring some of Ghana's and finest artistes including Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinataa, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, Mr. Eazi, among others.

