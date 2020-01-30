news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA - The maiden edition of the Africa Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA) is set to be outdoored on March 3, 2020 in Abuja, Nigeria.

The awards scheme would confer honours on African women, who have impacted the growth of the continent in diverse areas such as politics, health, education, sports, showbiz, among others.

The awards is being organised by ASKOF Productions in partnership Mothers on the Earth International Foundation.

Nominations for AOWA would be opened in March with the main awards night to be held later in the year.

The launch of the awards would be accompanied with an international conference on the economic and social effects of women migration in Africa.

GNA