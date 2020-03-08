news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 7, GNA - The maiden edition of the Africa Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA) has been outdoored at a colourful ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria.



The awards gala set for June 5, 2020 in Abuja would confer honours on African women, who have impacted on the growth of the continent in diverse areas such as politics, agriculture, health, education, sports, showbiz, among others.

The awards are being organised by ASKOF Productions in partnership with Mothers on the Earth International Foundation.





Speaking at the launch, Madam Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions said, "the awards scheme is not just awarding women in Africa for attaining greater heights in their respective endeavours, but we are looking at women who are impacting lives and giving back to society.''

Madam Aduonum asserted that empowering women who are game-changers in society would help improve the well being of vulnerable ones as well.

The launch of the awards was accompanied by an international conference, where issues pertaining to the social and economic effects of women migration in Africa was discussed.

