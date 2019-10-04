news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 4, GNA - Kwadwo Nkansah known in showbiz as ''Lilwin'', says, he will try whatever strategy within his prowess to revive the twi movie industry known as “Kumahood”.

The Kumahood industry has been on a decline in recent times, with many actors resorting to doing short videos on Youtube to generate some income.

But according to Lilwin, who is arguably the best actor on the local scene, the Kumahood industry has suffered some huge setbacks and would have to adjust to the technological changes to make the industry successful again.

''I don't think Kumahood is dead as being purported by many. We going through serious challenges but in due to time I would lead the battle to make Kumahood vibrant again.

''There is no doubt about the technological changes in the movie industry around the world and we have to undergo that transition to make Kumahood competitive again,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

Lilwin has already started his new production label, '' Wezzy Films'' as he's set to premiere his first movie series titled ''Borga Akwaaba'' on the Wezzy Empire YouTube Channel.

Lilwin who doubles as a musician has won numerous career awards over the past few years in his illustrious career coupled with his humanitarian advocacy especially having built a school complex in Offinso-Ahenkro in the Ashanti Region.

