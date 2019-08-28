news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 28, GNA - Kwadwo Nkansah ''Lilwin'', Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Nana Ama McBrown, have been nominated for the “Most Eminent Brand Ambassador of the Year Award” in the maiden National Communication Awards (NCA) awards.

The awards ceremony, under the theme ''Communication for Organisational and National Development'' would be held on October 26, at the Ecobank Head Office, in Accra.

The programme, aimed at celebrating thriving individuals, companies and teams in their respective endeavors was developed by RAD Communications Limited in partnership with Ecobank Ghana and the Ghana Chamber of Communications.

The awards scheme also promises to serve as springboard for many who aspire to reach greater heights with their works, efforts and contribution in the media and communications industry in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

Individuals, Companies and Teams would be awarded in various categories which includes TV and Radio Personality of the Year, Magazine of the Year, Radio and TV Programme of the Year, among others.

Online voting for the awards will open on Monday, September 2 and close on October 20, 2019.

