By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 23, GNA - The Video City grounds at Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region will witness some memorable performances by some of Ghana's top artistes on October 26, 2019.



The concert dubbed 'October2Remember' would see Ghana's most favorite actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, award winning Afrobeat artiste Kelvyn Boy, sensational rap artiste Strongman, would treat audience to the best of original Hip Pop and Pure Afrobeat music made in Ghana.

Organised by Sincity in partnership with Kpookeke Atadwe Ginger, the concert would be on record as the heaviest line-up for a single event inside the shores of Ashanti Region with DJ Texas and Okyeame Akwadaa Nyame.

Other performers on the night include sensational Hip Pop Youth President Ypee, Young Chorus, Rapmakerz and Freddy Blaze.

The ultimate October party night would also have heavyweight upcoming artistes, Long Face and Kobby Ozxy on the bill to entertain patrons to the best of their abilities.

The maiden edition of the October2Remember ‘ is a musical concert planned to provide top quality performance experience, fun-charged party atmosphere for Hip Pop and Afrobeat music lovers to meet and party with their favourite artistes.

Official DJs on the night are DJ Flash, DJ Pizzaro, DJ Emma Black and DJ Ay.

