news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 25, GNA - Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lilwin' is set to drop a new song titled "Funny" a diss track to Funny Face following their beef.

The two Ghanaian celebrities have been in the media spotlight in recent times, having taken massive swipes at each other especially after Funny Face was adjudged the Favourite Actor at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards.

But according to 'Lilwin', he had no issue with Funny Face, but was just expressing his viewpoint on the 2019 Favourite Actor award.

"I still maintain that Funny Face didn't deserve the award especially with the likes of Dumelo, Akrobeto, Kalybos among others who were competing for the same accolade.

"I'm surprised his rebuttal saying all sort of things about me but am not perturbed and I don't have any hatred for my fellow colleague," he told the Ghana News Agency.

The diss track produced by Tubhani Musik would be released on Friday, February 28, 2020.

GNA