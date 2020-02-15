news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 15, GNA – Ghanaian actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah “Lilwin’’ has donated 400 story books to two Government schools in Afigya-Kwabre North District in the Ashanti Region.

The Ahenkro Methodist Junior High School and the Ahenkro Methodist Junior High School were the beneficiaries of the donations.

Presenting the books on behalf of Lilwin, Manager of Wezzy Empire, Mr. Gilbert Yeboah, said the donations were part of their social responsibility to the less privileged within the various communities.





“It has also been the vision of the Lilwin to aid the needy in society and this is one of his projects aimed showing love to people and hopes it would go a long way to help prepare our future leaders.

“The cockcrow books donated is aimed at encouraging the habit of reading among the students and I hope it would go a long in aiding their studies, ’’ he said.





The popular Ghanaian star in 2018 established Great Minds International School located in Offinso-Ahenkro to help provide quality education to children in the area.

GNA