By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Aug. 7, GNA - Versatile Ghanaian act Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' will release his third single of the year featuring Ghana's reigning rapper, Medikal.

The song titled 'Sor Me So' would be released on September 2, 2019 and would excite Afro-pop music lovers considering the vibe it carries.

Produced by 'Chesen' the single is another bang from one of Ghana's talented music gem, Lil Win, who has many hit singles to his credit including 'Kotekrom', ''Anointing'', 'Fa wo ladder', 'Mama Boss Papa' among others.

This is the first collaboration between Lil Win and Medikal and fans of both sides will remain expectant of the banger considering the difference in style of the musicians.

Lil Win is currently on a music tour with Amakye Dede and Kurl Songx in the United States of America (USA).

