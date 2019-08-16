news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - Kwadwo Nkansah, known in showbiz as "Lil Win", has been honoured with a special educational votary award at the annual Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) Excellence awards ceremony held in Kumasi.

The awards ceremony sought to honour not only student leaders, but individuals who have contributed greatly to education in Ghana.

The Kumawood actor and owner of Great Minds International School, Lil Win, was the proud recipient of the prestigious award for his significant contribution to technical education and educational development in Ghana.

Lil Win was last year adjudged the Most Promising Proprietor of the Year at the National Private School awards ceremony.

GNA