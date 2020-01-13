news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Jan. 13, GNA - Wahala Entertainment will on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, evening host a media launch to release the latest video of top sensational female entertainer and musician, Lady Jay at the exotic Zen Garden at Labone.

Music-loving fans are expected to be thrilled with the release of the latest video titled ‘For You You You’ by budding female act featuring Magnom.

Wahala Entertainment would bring out the best video productions, dance classes, photography, marketing solutions and a 360 media house to help elevate quality and content from Ghana and beyond.

All lovers of quality entertainment production cannot miss out on the premiere of the highly anticipated music video as we celebrate Ghanaian music.

GNA