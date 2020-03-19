news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 19, GNA - She can be described as Ghana's solitary soul singer and an energetic performer who has gone unnoticed in the music industry considering her impressive strides over the past few years.

Lady Jay is not a new name on the music scene; she’s well known for songs like ‘Freedom’ and ‘Venus’ which are doing extremely well on Youtube with more than 100,000 views.

With one Extended Play (EP) album and series of singles under her belt, the budding act has risen sharply in the music industry making waves on various digital platforms.

The Wahala Entertainment signed Lady Jay is a real deal having studied music business in Canada back in 2018.

With her incredible vocal prowess, Lady Jay has impeccable taste for Highlife music as she sometimes blends with soul music which sounds very good considering the traditional percussions used for the music production.

The first thing you would notice when she walks out on stage is certainly her silky voice and also blessed with an amazing African beauty together with her dynamic dancers as she always puts up spectacular show for her audience.

Her recently released EP titled ''Anywhere You Dey'' is certainly precursor of greater things to happen for singer who is destined to break boundaries and announced her talent on the world stage.

The EP features some big names like Joey B, EL, Magnom and Nigeria’s Dammy Krane with some ruthless lyrics that would keep you thrilled and entertained.

Follow Lady Jay now on Instagram@ladyjaylives, on Twitter@LadyJayLives and on Facebook @Lady Jay.

A video of her 'Odo Nana' song: https://youtu.be/EvK59CRX1QQ

