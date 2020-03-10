news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 10, GNA - Stellen Ninson known by his stage name as “Kwame NV” is confident of making a massive impact in the Ghanaian music landscape with his versatility.

The Ghanaian composer, singer, and performer is well vested in all genres including Afro-pop, Rock, Highlife, Gospel and Motivational songs.

Despite not being signed onto any music or record label, the young music prodigy wants to leave an indelible mark on the music industry.

According to Kwame NV, coming through the Ghanaian music ranks had not been easy considering equally good talents but remains confident of a breakthrough regardless of any obstacle.





In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Kwame NV said, "I want to leave a mark in the music industry and sit back one day and be proud of my achievements. I really want to envy my own life. I want to be remembered like Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah," he said.

Kwame NV is set to release his debut single titled ''Save My Soul'' on March 31, 2020, and it features one of Ghana's budding artiste Yaw Spoky as well as releasing his first album later in the year.

GNA