By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 11, GNA - The much anticipated single from one of Ghana's top artistes, Kofi Kinataa, has been released and currently making waves in the media.



The single titled “Thing Fall Apart” produced by Two Bars is masterpiece of typical mid tempo Ghanaian Highlife gospel classic and already seems a Christmas banger.

Arguably, one of the best song writers in Ghana, Kinaata keeps churning out some remarkable lyrics making him stand out in the music industry.

Kinaata has one the best song writer accolade twice and these song could possibly win him his third considering the vibe in his latest song.

