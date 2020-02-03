news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA

Cape Coast, February 03, GNA - Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, the Paramount Chief of Abeadze-Dominase Traditional Area has denied rumors in the social media that the late Mr Kofi Boakye Yiadom known in showbiz circles as Kofi B, a highlife musician was forced to perform at his birthday event even though the musician was sick.

According to information, the ace highlife musician was under duress to perform at a ceremony to celebrate the birthday of the paramount chief regardless of his complains of ill health.

But, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi who is also the Vice President of the National House of Chiefs, denied knowledge of the allegation saying: “If he was sick, he did not tell me about it."

He said Kofi B was fit when he came to his Palace and did not show any signs of sickness and therefore he was sent to his hotel room only to be informed at about 0300 on Sunday of his sudden illness leading to his untimely death.

The Vice President of the National House of Chiefs in an interview with the media in Cape Coast on Monday said “Kofi would have rescinded his decision to perform at my birthday if he was really not well”.

According to a source close to the ‘Bantama Kofi Boakye’ and ‘Mmobrowa’ hitmaker, the deceased complained of chest pains and unusual heartbeat with serious sweating and vomiting.

The source said, he became restless with high body temperature and an unusual blood pressure resulting in difficulty in breathing and was immediately rushed to the hospital but died later.

His body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

GNA