news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Oct. 18, GNA – The 2019 edition of the Ghana's Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) would witness some thrilling performances from the likes of Joyce Blessing, Ofori Amponsah, O’bkay, Cina Soul among other top Ghanaian artistes.

The awards gala set to be staged at the National Theater on November 8, 2019, would only confer honours on thriving Ghanaian women in areas such as Health innovation and invention, politics, education, sports, showbiz among others.

The second edition of the awards promises lots of fun and exciting moments with some high level dignitaries expected to grace the occasion.

Anita Akuffo and Peter Richie would be the hosts on the awards night.

Tickets for this year's awards have been released with the regular tickets going for GH¢50.00 and VIP for GH¢100.00.

GNA