By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 16, GNA - Mr. James Aboagye has officially taken the mantle as President of the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG).



Mr. Augustine Abbey "Idikoko" the immediate past President of FIPAG, handed over the mantle to the newly sworn-in executives at a brief ceremony held at the Musicians Union of Ghana MUSIGA Head Office in Osu, Accra.

Mr. Abbey during the handing over, took them through the books, changing of FIPAG account signatories, membership registration, among other pertinent issues concerning the association.

"FIPAG is a well-established entity that is captured in the government's documents (Film Act) that is the only recognised film producers association, so I'll plead with you to protect that image.

"We have connections with embassies in Ghana so they can assist you whenever you need their help especially your travel,'' Idikoko said.

He advised them to put into place a mechanism that would expand the membership of the association especially regions with low membership.

Mr. Aboagye in his acceptance speech, stated his desire to work with affiliate institutions and seek the well being of movie producers in Ghana.

Some of the newly elected individuals include Fiifi Hayford (Vice President), Castro (Treasurer), Christopher & Osei Tutu (Executive Members).

GNA