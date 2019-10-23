news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Oct. 23, GNA - Ghanaian reggae star, Iwan, and 20 other reggae and dancehall artistes will thrill fans in Ho, Volta Regional capital with a reggae/ dancehall musical concerts on October 26 and 27.



The event is under the auspices of Volta 1TV as a live rendition of its Reggae Court radio and television programmes, with Guinness Ghana as the headline sponsor.

Iwan is on the show as part of his Corner Stone album tour, and would be supported by other known artistes including Conkara, and Combolo.

The Mirage Pub in the "Oxygen City"- Ho, would host the Saturday show, whiles the Sunday event would come off at the Ho Children’s Park, both at 1900 hours.

Mr. Daniel Yeboah, aka Selector DY who hosts the Reggae Court show, would run both events, with Selector Montana as co-host.

Selector DY told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the show sought to promote hidden talents in the local Reggae/Dancehall genre in the Volta Region.

He said the show would feature scores of talents budding in the Volta region, and expose them to the many music producers, promoters and event organisers who would be scouting for prospective talents.

The event has supports from Royal Sounds, Mirage Pub, Doelyn Agricultural Shop, Victor Electronics, Rabazey Pub, STC, and Dotty Yard Studios.

Admission is free.

GNA