By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 11, GNA - Sensational Ghanaian songstress Mishasha has said she wants to become the biggest female artiste on the continent after Tiwa Savage, in the near future.

She said though it would be difficult, she was confident of realisation her dreams with hard work and determination.

Savage, last year recorded a musical deal with Universal Records, making her one of the biggest stars on the continent.

Universal Music Group is an American global music corporation, with global corporate headquarters in Santa Monica, California, UNited States of America (USA).

The 'Pretty and Dangerous' hitmaker had been touted by many showbiz pundits to become musical powerhouse in the near future.

Mishasha, known for her extraordinary vocal prowess announced herself in the Ghanaian music circles in a thrilling fashion with her 'Pretty and Dangerous' music video, with dazzling performances.

According to Mishasha known in real life as Mishasha Jacobs, her target after being signed on the World Record label adding that she wants to surpass what Tiwa Savage did with Universal Music Group.

"There is no doubt Tiwa Savage is the goddess of African music powerhouse who is recognized globally with her various hit songs.

"But I believe I can do bigger and better things that will make me a top brand in African music. My dream is to contribute towards placing Ghanaian music on the global map even though some artistes like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale among others are doing a great job,'' she said.

She assured her fans of more hit songs, with bigger collaborations across the continent.

