By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Jan. 03, GNA - More than 500 residents and gospel music lovers in Hohoe in the Volta region have been thrilled with performances at this year's Lord-Evans Dzifa (LED) Music Ministry event dubbed: "Worshippers Rhythms Carnival (WRC)".

The fourth annual event, which was on the theme: "Saved (John 8:36)" was aimed at bringing the people of Hohoe and its environs, especially the youth together to worship God for his goodness and blessings.

The St Augustine's Park was filled to capacity with late comers having to stand throughout the over four hour music festival.

Minister Dzifa Lord-Evans, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lord-Evans Dzifa (LED) Music Ministry in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), described the event as "the best so far."

She said her expectation was to "win more souls for Christ" and advised the youth to come to Christ and seek the face of the Lord.

Rev. Fr. Isaac Benuyenah, Parish Priest of the St Augustine Roman Catholic Church said God's blessings on humanity should be extended to one another, adding that the event from the organisers was laudable.

Some artists who performed were Mr. Simon Asiamah, Mr. Dela Torsu, Mr. Thaddeus Quacoo, Mr. Mawuli Dzidula, Mr. Sam Jerry Alada and Uncle Dadson.

Others were the Golden Bells International, Revival Echoes, Celebration Rhythms, Echoes of Winners and the St. Augustine's Singing Band.

The event was organised by the Lord-Evans Dzifa Music Ministry in collaboration with Revival AG Youth under the auspices of Apostle Dr. Ernest N. Adulai with support from Rev. Fr. Isaac Benuyenah.

