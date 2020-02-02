news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 2, GNA - Kofi Boakye Yiadom known in showbiz as Kofi B has passed on.

Kofi B has been battling illness over a year.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency, indicates that, Kofi B was on his way back after performance with Kofi Nti last Saturday night, but was rushed to the hospital after complaining of his heart but pronounced dead upon arrival.

Kofi B who has won multiple awards over the past years and known for hit songs such as "Mmbrowa", "Bantama Kofi Boakye", "Koforidua Flowers", among others.

GNA