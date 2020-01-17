news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA - Fast-rising Ghanaian singer, J U has finally dropped his much-awaited single which features rapper, YfnSkillz.

The song titled "Why", is a love song and a perfect anthem for the upcoming Valentine season.

Love they say is magical, and J U on this one expresses his emotions to this special someone and promises to love her till eternity.

YfnSkillz blessed the song with his lyrical dexterity by complementing this special lady's body nature and inner beauty.

"Why" is the kind of love song you cant listen alone because it will just bring the good memories of love back to you, its always best to listen with your partner.

The visuals for the song was shot and directed in the United States, enjoy video from below:https://youtu.be/C3SjJ4f3l9g.

