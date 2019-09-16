news, story, article

By Simon Asare/ Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 16, GNA – The fifth edition of the Ghana Theatre Festival will commence from September 24 and end on September 29, at the National Theater, Accra.



It will provide patrons with the best of thrills from various Ghanaian performing acts.

The festival organized by the National Theatre of Ghana offers opportunities for groups to exhibit their works, build their capacity in theatre productions and provide quality performances for patrons throughout the festival.

This year’s festival under the theme “Nurturing and Growing Artistic Voices” would witness a thrilling variety of performances over the weeklong festival.

Activities at this year’s festival include dance, drama, highlife musical performances, live paintings, art exhibitions, workshops, poetry performances, theatre program for schools and standup comedy.

A statement signed by Mr. Ako Tetteh, Public Relations Manager of National Theater, said ‘’The National Theater is intrigued that patrons of this festival would not be bored on any day. They would have their fill and more and all should be prepared to be mesmerized by the artistic experience that will be showcased.’’

Performances slated for the festival are ‘Oliver Twist’ for Basic schools; ‘Ananse In The Land of Idiots’ for SHS; ‘Man Talk Woman Talk’; ‘Fowls For Sale’; ‘Laughline’; ‘Man I’; ‘Love of Mamavi’; ‘Talk Party’ poetry performance; Evening Classicals; ‘Ku na wana ’ (Death Will Come); Movie Night; Highlife Time; Comedy series and Concert party.

There will be other performances from production houses like the National Drama Company, National Symphony Orchestra, National Dance Company, Ehalakasa, 2 Idiots, FC Productions, GAVA (Ghana Association of Visual Artist), Kasa Entertainment, Village Minds Productions, Visual Arts Empowerment Project (VASEP), the Dance Department of the University of Ghana.

GNA