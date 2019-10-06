news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Oct. 6, GNA - Michael Owusu Addo, known in showbiz as Sarkodie, has made history, as he becomes the first artiste to be crowned the Best International Flow Act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards held at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, United States Of America (USA).

Sarkodie saw off competition from Falz the Bad Guy (Nigeria), Ghetts and Little Simz (United Kingdom), Kalash (France), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tony Lanez (Canada) to emerge victor in the newly created category.

Sarkodie, in his remarks after receiving the award said that, he was grateful to all who supported his career and urged African Americans to take a trip back home especially as Ghana marks its ''Year of Return''.

“I just want to say thank you to the Almighty God. To my family, this one is for my little girl, Titi.

“I think Africa has always had it and it is about that time. This year is the Year of Return and I would urge each and every one of you here to take a trip back home,” the multiple award winner said.

Sarkodie latest achievement has been meet with excitement on social media as fellow musicians and music loving fans have lauded his efforts in selling Ghana's music to the world.

GNA