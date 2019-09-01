news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA



Accra, Sept. 1, GNA - The 2018 Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant winner, Abena, will represent Ghana at this year's Miss Progress International pageant in Italy in September this year.

The 19-year old Beauty Queen thrilled Ghanaians with her spectacular performances and expected to fly high the flag of Ghana in Italy.

She is billed to present a project on sanitation challenges in Ghana and explain how that challenge can be turned into an income-generating venture.

In an interview with the media after paying a courtesy call on Mrs. Barbara Oteng- Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts in Accra, the Beauty Queen entreated Ghanaians to watch out for another thrilling performance, as she mounts an international platform to make Ghana proud.

The Tourism Minister pledged Government's support and urged the reigning GMB Beauty Queen to make Ghana proud by coming home with the ultimate prize.

Miss Progress International pageant show is an annual event that brings together beauty queens around the world to showcase how they could use different methods and strategies to bring development in their respective home countries.

Abena, who became a household name during the 2018 GMB pageant show proved her creativity and abilities and currently pursuing an HIV/AIDS project to help curb the ailment among the youth.

She urged Ghanaians to visit the Miss Progress International pageant website and social media handles to support her with online votes by liking commenting and sharing her pictures.

Abena represented the Eastern Region at the beauty pageant and was adjudged winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful on December 9, last year, beating off competition from three other finalists for the coveted crown.

She also drove home a brand new SUV vehicle and received a cash prize of ¢10,000.00.

GNA