news, story, article

By Kodjo Adams/Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA



Accra, March 3, GNA - The 9th edition of the annual Ghana Culture Day Celebration has been re-scheduled and will to take place on March 12 this year, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong, the General Secretary, Ghana Culture Forum has said.

Speaking at a meeting with stakeholders within the creative industry in Accra on Tuesday, he said this would enable organisers to get access to policy makers and relevant stakeholders to solicit their input for the development of the sector.

“Ghana Cultural Day is celebrated on the 14th of March every year, however, this year we are bringing a little change and that is, we are starting from the 12th and everything would be climax on the 14th of March, to commemorate the day.

“The main event is a symposium and that requires that we get policymakers and stakeholders of the entire creative industry but because the 14th is on a weekend, we felt that the day won’t be appropriate hence, the symposium would be done on the 12th of March at the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in Accra,” he said.

The event, organised annually by the Ghana Culture Forum in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, the National Commission on Culture, the National Theatre of Ghana and a number of partners seeks to promote the cultural and creative economy and project the Ghanaian identity.

It also seeks to provide opportunities and a platform for sharing ideas on policies and actions in the sector and draw the important linkages and relationships between culture and other sectors for national development.

The symposium to be addressed by Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Omanhene of Essikado Traditional Area would focus on how industry players could leverage on the available economic opportunities within the sector for national development.

Nana Otuo Acheampong said as part of plans to enable industry players to reap the benefits of the celebrations, the Forum would include a panel discussion made up of astute panelists with in-depth knowledge in the sector to deliberate on how employees within the industry could develop their businesses and maximise profits.

He assured that the Forum would continue to pursue activities and improve upon the celebrations to ensure that the industry becomes lucrative for Ghanaian and international investors.

He therefor urged leaders of member associations in the industry to rally their members and to advantage of the opportunities that the celebrations would present them.

This year’s celebration would be held under the theme “Culture-Translating ‘Values’ into Economic Opportunities.”

GNA