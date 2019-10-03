news, story, article

By Joyce Bekoe, GNA



Accra, Oct. 03, GNA - The Gean Fusion Band put up a captivating musical drama at the 12th electrical wiring certification awards held in Accra, drawing prolonged applause from the audience.

The band, known for its high level of energy, variety and creative capacity for artistic expression, thrilled the gathering, sweetly blending African pop music with Ghanaian traditional dances and a short drama.

The musical drama was written and produced by Gerald Nyarko Mensah and had been titled “The Electrician”.

It forcefully conveyed the message about the real dangers that came with the hiring of quack electricians.

The risk of fire resulting from poor wiring and the attendant pain and devastation by way of serious injuries or even deaths was powerfully brought home to the audience.

Kpembewura Babange Ndefoso IV, the traditional ruler of Kpembe in the Savanna Region, Professor George Panyin Hagan, Board Chairman of the Energy Commission, the Reverend Oscar Amanoo Neizer, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Commission and Leslie Alex Ayeh, President of Ghana Institute of Engineering, were among those, were among the audience.

The band includes crack musicians like Philip Acquah (electric bass), Opoku Mensah (keyboards), Dominic Quachie (guitar) and a team of magnificent singers, actors and dancers

Its uniqueness lies in its ability to seamlessly combine educative content with entertainment using multiple art forms, music genre, dance patterns and visual interactive media in a single performance resulting in a fusion that takes you into another world.

The band remains unmistakably Ghanaian.

