By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Nov. 4, GNA – Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as “Lilwin” produced an exciting performance during this year’s "Fanta Fun Day" event held over the weekend at El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra.

The Ghanaian comic actor and entertainer thrilled lots of children with his superb stagecraft at the event which was under the theme “Stop Child Labour Now”.

Children were sensitized on issues regarding child protection rights and ways to confront exploitation by parents or the older generation.

The Fun Day also witnessed a performance from the reigning DJ of the Year “DJ Switch” as well as other activities which included rap show, dance battles with side attraction like face painting, bouncing castle, tennis ball, among others.

