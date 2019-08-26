news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 26, GNA – Mujahid Ahmed Bello, popularly known in the music circles as “Fancy Gadam”, has released the track list for his yet to be released album “Dream”.

The 'Dream' album is the second album of Fancy Gadam's and consist of 13 tracks.

Top Ghanaian artistes featured on the track include Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Kofi Mole, Mr Eazi, Lamale, De Donzzy, Fadilan, Sapashini, Don Sigil, among other artistes.

The album is expected to make waves across the music landscape with his debut album 'Mujahid' having bagged numerous awards both local and international.

Producers on the 'Dream' album include Beatz Dakay, Tizzle Beatz, King Jay, Street Beatz, Blue Beatz, some of which was mastered by Possi Gee and Kaywa.

There would be a musical concert to climax the launch of the album which will be held at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on October 5, 2019.

