By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 14, GNA – Mujahid Ahmed Bello popularly known in the music circles as “Fancy Gadam” is set to release his fifth studio album titled the 'Dream'.

The album consists of 12 tracks and features some of Ghana's finest artistes including Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Mr. Eazi among others.

In an interview with GNA ahead of the album debut, the multiple award winning artiste was hopeful the songs on the album would motivate people in various endeavours in life.

''Gadamnation should get ready for the 'Dream' album. This album has a lot of motivational songs with lot of collaborations and it's a dream to have this kind of songs on the album,'' he said.

He also revealed that, a musical concert would be held in Accra next month to climax the launch of the album.

