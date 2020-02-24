news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Feb. 24, GNA - Mujahid Ahmed Bello, known in showbiz as Fancy Gadam, is set to thrill fans in the capital with his penultimate concert of the Dream album tour at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The concert set for 8th March, 2020, would see the multiple award winning artiste connect with his huge fan base in the capital especially after releasing his fifth studio album titled “Dream’’ back in October 2019.

“It is a big night for me and I can’t wait to entertain my fans in Accra. I’m going to thrill them with things I have never done on any stage, so they should come in their numbers to make the concert a memorable one,” he told Ghana News Agency.

Fancy Gadam having toured Yeji, Nyong, Offinso, Koforidua and Wa would climax his album tour with a concert in Takoradi in the coming months.

