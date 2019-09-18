news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 17, GNA - Fancy Gadam has described his upcoming album "Dream" as a symbol of unity among Ghanaians and especially people of the North.

Fancy Gadam last month announced the launch of his fifth studio album with a big concert set to be staged at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium on October 5.

In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Fancy Gadam said, ‘I have high hopes for my upcoming album. I believe it would help inspire the youth to work harder in life and also persevere regardless of the challenges that come along.

‘‘I want to strengthen unity among Ghanaians, especially people of the North. That is why I have a Gonja and Wala song on the album,’’ he said.

The album consists of 13 tracks featuring some of Ghana’s finest artistes including Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinataa, Kwesi Arthur, Kofi Mole, Mr. Eazi, among others.

Fancy Gadam recently released the lead track on the album titled ‘Ebeye Yie’ and has received massive airplay.

Some artistes billed to perform at the Dream concert include Rudebwoy Ranking, Kofi Mole, Don Sigli, De Donzy, Wiz-Child, among others.

GNA