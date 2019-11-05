news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - Fast rising Ghanaian Afro-pop star, Fameye is set to release a new song titled “TGIF” which refers to ‘Thank God It’s Friday’.

The singer, rapper and songwriter has impressed many music lovers with his unique act over the past years dropping back to back hits.

The “TGIF” to be released on Friday, November 8, 2019 features prolific Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ MicSmith and produced by B2 of DopeNation fame.

The “Nothing I Get” hitmaker would accompany the new single with the official music video which was shot and directed by Jeneral Jay.

Fameye's ''Chairman” single which featured Joey B has dominated the airwaves over the past few weeks and the yet to be released single would certainly rock music loving fans especially with the festive season fast approaching.

