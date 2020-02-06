news, story, article

Accra, Feb 06, GNA - The maiden edition of the European Film Festival will commence in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region with 25 selected short films from Ghana and the Diaspora.



Ten award-winning European feature films are expected to be screened, a statement issued by the EU, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday, said.

The Festival is organised under the auspices of the Delegation of the European Union to Ghana and supported by the Spanish, Italian, Hungarian, French, Maltese, and Danish Embassies.

Other organisers are the Czech, German, Dutch and Irish Embassies as well as Goethe Institut, Alliance Francaise and the British Council.

The screening would start from Thursday, February 6 to Saturday, February 8 in Kumasi; and then in Accra from Sunday, February 9 to Saturday, February 15.

The films had been categorised under four themes – Love, Activism, Environment and Identity. All screenings are free of charge.

It would officially open in Kumasi at Alliance Francaise on February 7, with the award-winning and Oscar-nominated film “Honeyland".

The following day, some films will be screened all day at Kejetia market.

The statement said in Accra, the festival would open at the National Theatre with the film ‘Cirkus Rwanda’, which would be followed by a Question and Answer session with the producer of the film Marek Novak.

“In the following days, the films will be screened at Goethe Institut, Panama Park and SilverBird, Accra Mall,” it said.

“The Ghanaian short films to be screened include ‘Azumah the Ghanaian Hero’, ‘The Fisherman’ and ‘Rising Star’.

“The European films include ‘Maradona’, ‘Balloon’ and ‘President from the North.”

In addition to the screenings, it said European experts would run free industry workshops at the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) in Accra in addition to industry panel sessions with Ghanaian filmmakers and their European counterparts at the Goethe Institut, Accra.

GNA