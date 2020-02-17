news, story, article

By Abigail Yadago / Millicent Tamakloe, GNA

Koforidua, Feb. 17, GNA - People of Koforidua last Friday, witnessed thrilling performance from Emelia Brobbey, a media personality and an entertainer at her first ever live band performance with the Dadi's Bar based live band at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

The Ghanaian actress, turned musician, performed her hit songs 'Fa Me Ko' and 'Odo Electric' at the event’.

The large audience who came to see the entertainer for the first time jumped, screemed and sang along as the artist perform.

Speaking to the media, Miss Brobbey also known in entertainment circles as Miss EB said, she was very excited because she didn't expect such huge numbers and thanked Joy Industry and the people of Koforidua for the warm welcome.

She said performing live for the first time was a great experience as most of her fans gave her positive reviews, which motivated her to give her all on stage.

Other artists who wooed fans on the night include Ennuwai formerly of the Double group, Nikki Banks, Candy B, Sean Khare, Daasebreba Kwame amongst others.

