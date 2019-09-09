news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - Double Eye, a top-notch production firm, will on Saturday, September 21, hold an audition for new television series “Uber Driver” at the T Havana, Tema Community 9.

Successful participants, after the audition, would have the chance to feature in the entertaining television series to be telecasted on local channels.

According to Double Eye Productions, the audition was part of his outfit’s plans to help nurture prospective acting talents, for Ghana and beyond.

Meanwhile, admissions for the audition is free, as prospective applicants are expected to be at the venue by 08:00GMT and can contact 0544617908 for further information.

GNA