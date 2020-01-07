news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 7, GNA - Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh known in showbiz as DJ Switch has been named among the top 100 child prodigies at the 2020 Global Child Prodigy

Awards held in India.

The award scheme celebrates the talent of children in different categories including dancing, music, arts, writing, acting, modelling, science, innovation, sports, among others.

The reigning best DJ in Ghana was honoured for her outstanding achievements and would be featured in a book about famous children around the world later in the year.

DJ Switch would arrive in Ghana on Saturday as she expected to present the award to top personalities.

GNA