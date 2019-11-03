news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Nov. 3, GNA - Erica Armah Tandoh known in showbiz as DJ Switch has been adjudged the best ‘DJ of the Year’ at the Ghana DJ Awards.

The awards gala held at the Accra International Conference Center, saw DJ Switch beat off competition from DJ Mic-Smith, DJ Vyrusky, DJ Sly, DJ Aroma and DJ Black to win the topmost award on the night.

The Artiste DJ of the Year accolade went to DJ Vyrusky while DJ Sly grabbed Best Event DJ of the Year.

Nine-year old DJ Zel couldn't win the Discovery of the Year award as Gal Dem DJ won that category.

The night witnessed some thrilling performances from DJ Switch, DJ Seihor, DJ Skinny, Wendy Shay, Eno Barony and among others.

This year's awards happens to be the seventh edition saw thriving Ghanaian DJs under the year of review were celebrated in their quest to promote Ghanaian music.

The annual awards program has been designed to foster the development of the Ghana music industry by rewarding radio, mobile and club DJs who have excelled in their fields of endeavor.

GNA