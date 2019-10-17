news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 17, GNA - Frank Appiah Kubi known in the music circles as 'DJ Poppa' has been nominated for the Artiste DJ and Central Region DJ of the Year.



The 2019 Ghana DJ awards night to be held on November 2, at the National Theatre would confer honours on thriving and budding Ghanaian DJ's who have excelled in the field.

According to Poppa who happens to the DJ for popular Ghanaian artiste, Patapaa, he was delighted to be recognised for his good works and urged fans to vote for him.

“I started DJing back in 2005 but fully realized the dream when I joined Kantinka FM in Agona Swedru.

“It has certainly not being an easy road but am grateful to Patapaa and Pa2pa soldiers for holding my back,'' he said.

DJ Poppa who hosts one of the hottest drive time show on to Obrempon FM in Central Region, was adjudged the Best DJ of Central Region at Ghana DJ Awards back in 2018.

GNA