By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 21, GNA - Muhajid Ahmed Bello, known in showbiz as "Fancy Gadam", has released a new single aimed at sensitising the masses on the need for self-hygiene during these worrying moments of Coronavirus pandemic

The single titled "Corona" is produced by Dr. Fiza and was sung in the Dagbani Language.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Fancy Gadam said he was worried about the misinformation especially in our local dialects and among the less educated.

"The motive behind this new single is to use my local dialects to engage and educate the illiterates about the Coronavirus pandemic.

"We can help disseminate safety guidelines because it seems the non-English speaking masses are being misinformed. A lot of artistes have used English Language to create awareness so I thought it wise to inform and educate people in our local dialect," he said.

Fancy Gadam added that, "we need to collectively fight the deadly disease and let’s pray for nation and hopefully Allah would wipe this virus away from the surface of the earth".

Audio slide of the new song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wPMlIwWcKQ

