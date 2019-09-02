news, story, article

By Simon Asare/Kojo Adams, GNA

Accra, Sept. 2, GNA – The National Chief Imam, Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, will be eulogized in a new theater stage play titled ‘’The Legends Play’’ to be held at the Kempinski Hotel on September 29, 2019.

The new theater product introduced by Globe Productions seeks to tell the story of prominent personalities in our society, who have transformed lives and promoted positive changes in our society.

Latif Abubakar, the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Productions, in his address at the launch, revealed that his outfit had over the years touched the lives of 30,000 patrons across the country with quality, educative and hilarious stage plays.

He stated that the National Chief Imam was nominated due to the positive impact on the Ghanaian society as they celebrate and honour him with Life Time Achievement Award.

Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante, the Chairman, National Peace Council, in his remarks, stated the need to honour our heroes who made things work in their own way.

He praised the National Chief Imam for fostering peace and unity in the country and commended the event organizers for selecting him to celebrate and let people know his contribution to the country.

Top Ghanaian personalities which include Dr. Sharabutu, Most Rev Charles Gabriel Balmer-Buckle, Apostle Prof. Opoku Oniyinah are expected to feature in the stage play which would be very educative.

GNA