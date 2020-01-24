news, story, article

Accra, Jan.24, GNA - Madam Theresa Ayoade, Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse, organisers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), has said they are yet to decide the fate of two of Ghana’s popular music artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy after the unfortunate incident that happened during last year’s awards ceremony.

The two stars were handed indefinite bans by Charterhouse and were stripped off all awards won by them at the 20th edition of the awards ceremony.

Speaking at an industry stakeholders meeting in Accra on Thursday, Madam Ayoade said, the newly reconstituted board of the VGMA were yet to meet to decide on whether to recall the duo onto the awards scheme or announce a definite ban to the duo.

“Last year’s incidents threw a dumper on our efforts in making the awards ceremony a glamorous one, especially as we were celebrating our 20th anniversary but some actions had been taken to keep the peace after that incident.

“The decision to hand indefinite bans to Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy was taken by the last Board and the newly reconstituted Board are yet to meet to decide on the way forward, but we would announce a decision after our industry stakeholders meeting having gathered insights on the way forward,’’ she said.

Madam Ayoade stated the need to be cautious when dealing with such sensitive issues especially with the duo currently facing the courts.

Despite the security breaches at last year’s awards ceremony, Madam Ayoade said, security would be enhanced at the 21st edition of the awards and called for a fresh start in celebrating our music which is essential to our heritage as a country.

She appealed to the media to project the awards in a positive limelight and also move the industry beyond the two artistes.

