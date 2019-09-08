news, story, article

By Isaac Asirif, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 8, GNA - The ancient city of Cape Coast was on Friday brought to a standstill with some chilling events preceding the celebration of this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afahye.



The events included “Orange Friday street carnival”, “Storm reign concert”, Onua FM’s Festival train concert and a host of others.

Hundreds of patrons from Cape Coast and its surrounding towns were treated to an electrifying performances at Shata Wale's storm reign concert on Friday night.

Artistes, including Shatta Wale, Patataa, Kofi Kinaata and Teephlow thrilled the charged audience with splendid music and dance.

The show was warmed up with performances from young up-and-coming talented artistes from the Cape Coast township.

The 'Skopatomana and One Corner' hitmaker, Patapaa erupted the show with awesome performances thrilling the music lovers with old hit tracks before unveiling his latest single track 'Woho Aba' featuring Fameye and Kwaw Kese.

The atmosphere went "crazy and on fire" when Teephlow, Kinaata and the dance hall King, Shata Wale took turns to perform, serving the enthusiastic fans with back to back doses of their hit songs that kept them cheering and screaming.

“The Storm Reigns concert” was organised by Global Media Alliance (GMA) and Kasapreko Ghana Limited, producers of Storm Energy Drink and it formed part of efforts to promote Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ album.

Earlier in the afternoon, hundreds of people both young and old poured unto the streets to participate in the Orange Friday street carnival, clad in orange colors as masqueraders danced their way through amidst brass band music.

Starting from the Ankaful Junction, along the Abura route, patrons of the event marched and danced through the streets of Cape Coast and converged at Chapel Square.

The Orange Friday Carnival has become one of the most patronized events of the annual celebration of the Oguaa Fetu Afahye of the Chiefs and people of Cape Coast, observed on the Friday before the grand durbar to climax the week-long festival on Saturday.

GNA