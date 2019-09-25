news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept 25, GNA - The Burniton Music Group owned by popular Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, has parted ways with one of their top acts, Kelvyn Brown known in the music circles as Kelvyn Boy.

A statement released by the Music Group stated that, they refused to extend partnership with the artiste after his one-year spell expired.

''Mr. Kelvin Brown and the Company went into an agreement on January 22, 2018 which to a large extent, governed the relationship between parties. The agreement an initial term of one year and provided the Company with an option to extend the tenure for a further period of four years.

''The company didn't trigger that option. Accordingly, the contract extension period under the Agreement did not take effect after the agreement has expired on January 21, 2019,'' the statement said.

The statement further revealed that, the conduct of Kelvyn Boy didn't help the extension of his contract hence expulsion from the Burniton Music Group and the Bhimnation brand.

GNA