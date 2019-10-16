news, story, article

By Simon Asare/ Jennifer Quaye, GNA



Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - Ghanaian musician and broadcaster, Blakk Rasta, has said he is not worried about the blunder that occurred last Saturday, at the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) awards night.

Blakk Rasta, host of ‘Taxi Driver’ show on Zylofon FM, was called on stage to receive the 'Radio Reggae Show Host Of The Year'award, when actually the award belonged to Blakk Kobby of 3FM.

According to Blakk Rasta, he was embarrassed by the mix up but was happy because Blakk Kobby who happens to be his 'son' won the award.

“Of course, it was embarrassing but at the end of the day it worked for our own good. The most important thing is that the person who won it is like my 'son' and we respect each other.

“I have won the award five times and if this year my son has been declared a winner, the award comes to the same house. What happened last Saturday was not intentional but probably to bring attention to the good works that we both do,'' he told Ghana News Agency.

Blakk Rasta bemoaned the state at which irrelevant things get attention in the country as he shed lights on the strides made by his 32-track album released few months ago.

