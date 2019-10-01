news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 1, GNA - Askof Productions, organisers for the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), has unveiled a short-list of prominent women to be honored at this year's awards ceremony slated for November 8, at the National Theatre, Accra.

The second edition of the awards gala would confer honours on Ghanaian women, who have impacted the growth of the country in areas including showbiz, politics, health, education, entrepreneurship, among others.

The likes of Nana Ama Mcbrown, Berla Mundi, Anne Kusi- Gyamfi, Regina Van-Helvet, Baciara Bentie Abigail and Martha Ankomah have all received nominations for the Brand Influencer of the Year category.

Nominees for the Outstanding Woman of the Year category includes Afia Amankwaa Tamakloe, Velma Owusu- Bempah, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, Melissa Adarkwah and Tracy Boakye.

The Woman in Film award category would see the likes of Yvonne Nelson, Shirley Frimpong Manso, Selassie Ibrahim, Benedicta Gafah, Rabby Bray and Tracy Boakye all vying for the accolade.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of Askof Productions, revealed that nominees were selected by the public after nomination opened in July while individuals who have embarked on various developmental projects were allowed to fill nomination forms.

''A careful selection was made based on projects evidence (pictorial and videos) and the team and board of the Askof Production announced persons who made the final shortlist for this year's awards,'' she said.

Sponsors of this year's award include Verna Mineral Water, Nasco Electronics, Nkulenu Industries, Rush Energy Drink, Tasty Tom, TT Brothers, Joy Industries, Ceejay Multimedia, Es_lily and Breakfast Boutique.

GNA