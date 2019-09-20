news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA - The much-anticipated Ghanaian movie ''Ashaiman', a Republic Within a Republic'' will be premiered at the Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall on October 4.

The movie, produced and directed by Luke Adjei tells the story of people living in the Ashaiman community, reveals thrills and chills of daily happenings within the area.

This is a movie that was shot earlier in the year and it encapsulates detailed real-life scenarios and suspense being put into the Ghanaian perspective.

The movie features Ghanaian actors including Paulina Oduro, Alexander Chima Cyprian, Chichi Neblett, Oliver Rockson, Bright Atakli, among others.

Movie lovers and freaks can grab their tickets for a cool GH¢30 as they are billed to witness the real thug life within the area.

GNA