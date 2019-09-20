news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Sept. 20, GNA - Two of Ghana's sporting icons, Stephen ‘Tornado’ Appiah and Joseph ‘Fresh King Kong’ Agbeko will feature at the maiden edition of Zero Borla Fashion And Music concert.

The edutainment show slated for September 28, at the Accra Sports Stadium would see top Ghanaian celebrities mount the stage to create public awareness on the ban on single-use plastics and polythene as well as the dangers they pose.

Mr. Wael Hakim, Chief Executive Officer of Wahala Entertainment, in an interview said, ''musicians and stars appearing on the concert are advocates who are trying their best to help the government to solve the sanitation problems in the capital”.

This he believes would help trigger the awareness among Ghanaians in the preservation of our environment.

Top musicians expected to thrill fans at the concert include Lady Jay, Jupiter, Stonebwoy, EL, Tinny, Tic Tac, among others.

The Zero Borla Music and Fashion Concert is supported by Wash Africa, Zen Gardens, Bank of Africa, TV 4 Live and other media partners.

GNA